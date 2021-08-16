Monday was the first day for Deming Early Learning Center in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday was the first day of school for almost 14,000 Vigo County students. It was also the first day for students at the Deming Early Learning Center in Terre Haute.

Over the summer Vigo County School Corporation transitioned Deming Elementry School into the Deming Early Learning Center. According to the United Way of Wabash Valley, only 35 percent of kids in Terre Haute under the age of five are enrolled in childcare programs. That statistic led the Vigo County School Corporation to create the Deming Early Learning Center. The center has over 280 students enrolled in different kindergarten, pre-k, and daycare classes.

"It's really a place where kids, ages infant to five can go and find a safe place that's developmentally appropriate to meet their needs. It's also the first place to have a full-day preschool in the corporation, which is a big deal for a lot of working parents," said Ashley Bennett, the Principal of Deming Early Learning Center.