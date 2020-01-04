Clear
First Legislative Crackerbarrel session of 2020 is right around the corner

You can listen to state leaders discuss upcoming issues on the legislative agenda on Saturday, January 11th at the Vigo County Public Library.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 10:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's that time of year again for you to voice your concerns to state leaders.

The first legislative Crackerbarrel session of 2020 is right around the corner.

You can listen to state leaders discuss upcoming issues on the legislative agenda on Saturday, January 11th.

That's at 10 a.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.

Indiana state leaders like Representative Tonya Pfaff will be at the session.

Other upcoming sessions will be February 8th and March 7th.

