CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Health Department has confirmed its first COVID-19 death.
The health department says an adult died in a hospital on Monday. That person had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient.
The health department says no other information will be released in order to protect the privacy of the family of the person who passed away.
The State of Indiana says there are 19 cases of the coronavirus in Clay County.
Related Content
- First Clay County COVID-19 death reported
- Vigo County reports second COVID-19 death
- Authorities investigating infant death in Clay County
- 33 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois
- Linton care facility reports COVID-19 death
- Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County
- Clay County Election Results
- Clay County health officials confirm 1st case of COVID-19
- Reported dog deaths on the rise as Parvo cases spike in Clay County
- Clay County group receives donation
Scroll for more content...