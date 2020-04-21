First Clay County COVID-19 death reported

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Health Department has confirmed its first COVID-19 death.

The health department says an adult died in a hospital on Monday. That person had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient.

The health department says no other information will be released in order to protect the privacy of the family of the person who passed away.

The State of Indiana says there are 19 cases of the coronavirus in Clay County.