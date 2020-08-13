First City Music Festival canceled for 2020

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley event is called off for 2020.

On Thursday, organizers announced the cancellation of the 2020 First City Music Festival in Vincennes.

Organizers cite several reasons for the cancellation.

Public, volunteer, vendor, artist, and community health and safety come first. COVID-19 rates continue to rise within the Midwest and specifically our community.

The quality of this year’s event was going to be significantly diminished by the number of vendors, food booths, and artists who were going to be unable to safely attend.

The FCMF Committee remaining steadfast in our commitment to bringing a top tier event to the community. Ultimately, forces beyond our control are simply not going to allow for that this year. We appreciate our patrons and sponsors for their understanding in this decision.

Organizers say people who already bought tickets can either receive a full refund or use the tickets for next year's event.