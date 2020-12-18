First COVID-19 vaccine in Vigo County goes into arms

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Exhausted and overwhelmed are just 2 ways to describe how front line health care workers are feeling across the country. Now, they are seeing a small glimmer of hope.

The COVID-19 vaccine has made its way into the Wabash Valley and our front line health care workers are lining up to get vaccinated.

"All of us that have taken the vaccine and that are just excited, ecstatic about the vaccine we know that this is the beginning this is how we get through this," Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County Health Commissioner said.

Dr. Brucken was one of the first health care workers to get the vaccine in Vigo county. He said this is an exciting time and everyone may be breathing a sigh of relief and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but he said we still have a long way to go.

"There's so much work left to be done of course. Yesterday, was a great day for us. From a health care provider standpoint, it was a great day. It was a monumental day for us. We're like 'yes, finally, we have something that's going to have a positive impact,'" Dr. Brucken said. "But that's balanced against the negativity as well because we're still, well we're still burying people right now."

Dr. Brucken said it's important for everyone to get the vaccine. He said it will be the only way we can get heard immunity and bring an end to this pandemic.

"The risk of side effects from the vaccine versus the risk of contracting COVID-19 and ultimately dying from it, cause we see that, We see that every day," Dr. Brucken said. "So, if people want to return to normal, which all of us do, we gotta get vaccinated."

Dr. Brucken asks you to continue to mitigate while the vaccination process happens. That means keep wearing your face mask, social distancing, and washing your hands while the vaccination process unfolds over the next several months.

He said this will help bring an end to the pandemic.

Dr. Brucken and many others from Regional Hospital got their vaccine Thursday evening. Brucken said even 24 hours later he doesn't feel any side effects, other than soreness around the site of the shot. He equated it to a flu shot.

Brucken said there shouldn't be any serious side effects. He said the booster shot will be the one where more people might see an immune response. But, he said studies have shown it's nothing serious and can be helped with a little Tylenol.