First Afghan refugees arrive to Indiana National Guard base

The first Afghan evacuees have arrived safely in Indiana.

They are headed to the National Guard's Camp Atterbury Training Base.

LINK | Indiana’s Camp Atterbury tapped to house Afghan refugees

The base expects around 1,000 refugees this week, with more in the coming weeks. The base has a capacity of around 5,000.

They will be provided with temporary housing, medical screenings, and support services.

This is part of Operation Allies Welcome. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said this is federally funded and comes at no cost to the state.