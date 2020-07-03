Fireworks in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many firework shows have been canceled due to Covid-19. However, some communities, like Terre Haute, are still hosting Fourth of July celebrations.

Fairbanks park in terre haute is hosting the bright display. The show will last between 25-30 minutes tomorrow on July 4.

You shouldn't bring your own fireworks and you should leave your pets at home. Also you cannot bring alcohol to the event. City officials also want you to social distance, and stay near your own group, or at your car.



Even with he socially distant firework show, some people still may not be comfortable heading to the park. Pyrotechnic shooter Marvin Wells says you're not totally out of luck.

Wells says, "You can park any place to see the fireworks over there. You can park downtown at the court house, you can park over by west t to see the fire works, so that's the nice thing about fireworks. You don't have to be right there at the fairbanks park to see them."

If you are shooting fireworks off at home remeber to be safe.

Some ways to do that include having a bucket of water nearby to put the fireworks out for good. You should always shoot fireworks off of a hard, flat surface and never light them from your hand.