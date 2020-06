As the Fourth of July nears, here's a look at when and where you can find public fireworks shows in the Wabash Valley.

Terre Haute, Fairbanks Park - July 4 around 10:00 p.m.

Sullivan County Park and Lake - July 4 at dusk

Paris, Illinois - July 4 at dusk

Brazil, Forest Park - July 4 at 10:05 p.m.

This may not be a complete list. If you have a public fireworks display to add to the list, send email us here and let us know!