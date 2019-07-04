Fireworks can cause fear for your animal: How to make your pet feel safe during the celebrations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- While we're enjoying the fireworks displays many of us don't think about the animals that are impacted by the noisy celebrations.

The sound that fireworks make can bring anxiety, fear, and stress to many of our animals.

The noise and unpredictable sounds can leave animals feeling threatened and can potentially cause hearing loss if lit off too closely.

While we're enjoying the fun, our animals are feeling overwhelmed.

New 10 spoke with Sarah Valentine on the impact the holiday can have on our animals. Valentine is the manager of the Terre Haute Humane Society.

She tells us that people are so focused on celebrating, they often forget to consider their animal's safety.

"They get so caught up in the moment of we're here, we're, having fun, yes our animal is part of our family and they get excited about the whole fireworks," Valentine said. "They don't think about...oh I need to make sure my animal is safe."

According to Pet Amber Alert, more dogs go missing on the 4th of July than any other day of the year. Humane Societies tend to see the aftermath of that.

"A lot of the times we will have animals that have been left in our yards, we get a lot of phone calls, 'Hey my dogs missing, have you seen my dog?' So it's just one of those things making sure you put your animal in a safe space," Valentine tells us.

A safe space can be easy to make and bring immediate relief to your pet.

"Make sure they're inside and secure. For example, having something on, having music on, having the tv on, having the volume turned up just so that the noise helps distract them from what is going on outside," Valentine said.

It's also a good idea to have your animal microchipped in case they do decide to run off.

So before you light your fireworks, take care of your furry friend, so that together you can enjoy the celebrations!