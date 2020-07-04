Firework celebrations across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Fairbanks Park, in Terre Haute, saw quite the crowd on July 4th.

Community members were able to participate in the annual Rubber Duck Regatta and to end the night, a firework show.

The regatta kicked off at 7 p.m. where hundreds of ducks were dumped into the Wabash River.

The lucky duck that finished first place, received a grand prize of $10,000 dollars.

Still to come, a firework show. You can expect to see that at 10 p.m.

In Brazil, Forest Park also held its 85th celebration.

Vendors were set up for the annual rotary celebration.

This year the event was abbreviated due to COVID-19.

Instead of 10 days, it's only 3.

However, organizers tell us it will still be a good time.

The firework show will begin at 10:05 p.m.