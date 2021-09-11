Firemen remember the lives lost at 9/11 ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On this day 20 years ago many are remembering the lives that were lost in the terrorist attacks on our country. There was a 9/11 ceremony held at the fire department training center to do just that. Saturday's 9/11 ceremony brought together on-duty and off-duty fire department personal and their families.

This is all in an effort to honor all of those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country twenty years ago. Captain Tim Shott is just one of many locals impacted by this tragedy.

Twenty years ago, he went to bring equipment and supplies to fire departments at ground zero right after the tragic event. He reflected on what he'll remember most from back then.

"The general public, America as a whole as we were coming into town how they were all bonded together. There was no race, gender, religion, it was just Americans."

Fire Chief Bill Berry says it's important to hold annual ceremonies like this so the younger generation can learn what happened on that day.

"It's something we need to teach and we need to continue teaching you know. We need to teach in schools exactly what our youngsters went through and obviously, we have no idea what those firefighters went through and those rescue workers went through but we know it wasn't pretty."

Chief Berry says he will always remember the many men and women who lost their lives that day.

"It's the people that came before us that paved the way for all of us and those people paved the way for as far as sacrificing you know what they did that day in New York, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon."

343 firemen lost their lives on September, 11th 20 years ago.