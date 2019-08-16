Firefighters respond to large fire in Vermillion County

ST. BERNICE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire early Friday morning.

It happened at a two story structure located at 3040 West Broadway in St. Bernice.

That's in Vermillion County.

The structure is believed to be a storage facility.

Pictures were posted on the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page around 5:00 a.m.

They showed massive flames.

News 10 has a crew at the scene, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.