ST. BERNICE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire early Friday morning.
It happened at a two story structure located at 3040 West Broadway in St. Bernice.
That's in Vermillion County.
The structure is believed to be a storage facility.
Pictures were posted on the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page around 5:00 a.m.
They showed massive flames.
News 10 has a crew at the scene, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Firefighters respond to large fire in Vermillion County
- Firefighters respond to Terre Haute house fire
- New Vermillion County ambulance service getting ready to respond
- Car catches fire in Vermillion County
- Crews fight semi fire in Vermillion County
- Crews fight fire in northern Vermillion County
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ
- Vermillion County Cleanup fast approaching
- Vermillion County fair activities underway
- Crews on scene of large warehouse fire
Scroll for more content...