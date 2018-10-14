Firefighters respond to Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews were kept busy fighting a house fire Sunday morning.

It happened at the home at 1531 5th Avenue in Terre Haute. Firefighters got to the house just before 11 a.m.

The Terre Haute Fire Department says the home was a rental property.

THFD says no one was hurt in the fire. Officials add that no one was home when the fire started, as the renters had just moved out.

Firefighters say they're investigating the fire's cause.