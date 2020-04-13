Firefighters remember John Schoffstall after he loses battle to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The sun is shining in Terre Haute, but a gloomy cloud hovers over Fire Station 5.

Firefighter John Schoffstall battled fires for nearly 12 years.

On Sunday, he lost his battle to COVID-19.

One of John's closest friends and fellow firefighter Floyd Mason said he's choosing to think about the laughs the two shared.

"Aw man, he's funny and he laughed all the time, you never caught him in a bad mood. And everybody loved john and you wouldn't find anyone that could say anything bad about him," said Mason.

Mason said he's known Schostall since he was 16 years old.

The two went to school together and worked at Station 5.

Mason said you could always find Schoffstall in his favorite place.

"He was a good cook. We were all taking a walk and we said you know bout this time is when John would start heating some oil up cause we'd always have fried chicken on Sunday afternoon," said Mason.

But Sundays and every day from now on will be a little dimmer without John's light.

Just hours after his death, the community and first responders watched in silence as Schoffstall's body was escorted through town, others said their goodbyes.

Mason said his friend lived an honorable life.

"He worked right up to the last and he went out a true hero doing, doing what he does best," said Mason.

We have been in contact with Chief of the Fire Department Jeff Fisher.

Right now they're planning services. Fisher said they plan to send him Schoffstall the proper way.