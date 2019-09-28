Clear

Firefighters hold waterball tournament at Cory Apple Festival

This year, there was a fireman waterball tournament. Firefighters had to try and push a ball toward the other team with hoses from the fire trucks.

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - Bushels of fun can be had at the Cory Apple Festival this weekend.

All your favorite attractions are back, but local firefighters are bringing a new tradition to town.

Clay City, Center Point and Cory Fire Departments stopped by the festival.

First responders said this is a great way to get to know people from other local departments.

"It's fun for the departments to work together you know on something more fun than emergencies on scene. It's fun to get all the guys and girls out and do something fun once and awhile," said Tyler Travis, with the Cory Fire Department.

This was the first time firefighters have done this, and they said they hope to do it again next year.

Tomorrow is the last day of the Cory Apple Festival.

