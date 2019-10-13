Firefighters encourage fire safety as we head into the holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is right around the corner, and local first responders want to make sure everyone is celebrating safely.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Norm Loudermilk walked News 10 through a few of the ways fires can start this time of the year.

He said campfires, candles, Halloween costumes and extension cords are big fire starters.

Loudermilk said it's important to pick the right costume for your child.

Costumes should fit, and pay attention to the material.

Getting too close to an open flame can lead to disaster.

He said it is important to practice fire safety now through each upcoming holiday.

"It just starts kicking things off that we're going to be doing from now. Everything from cooking safety, not cooking frozen turkeys at Thanksgiving, to making sure that your furnace has been serviced. Making sure your chimney is swept before every season," said Loudermilk.