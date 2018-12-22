Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters in Parke County were kept busy with a fire early Saturday morning.

The Marshall Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a home northeast of Bloomingdale just after 3 a.m.

The department says hot ashes from a woodburner caused a 12x25 shed to catch on fire.

Officials say a dozen chickens and one third of a wood pile was lost in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.