Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

Officials say a dozen chickens and one third of a wood pile was lost in the fire.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters in Parke County were kept busy with a fire early Saturday morning.

The Marshall Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a home northeast of Bloomingdale just after 3 a.m.

The department says hot ashes from a woodburner caused a 12x25 shed to catch on fire.

No other injuries were reported.

