Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters in Parke County were kept busy with a fire early Saturday morning.
The Marshall Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a home northeast of Bloomingdale just after 3 a.m.
The department says hot ashes from a woodburner caused a 12x25 shed to catch on fire.
Officials say a dozen chickens and one third of a wood pile was lost in the fire.
No other injuries were reported.
