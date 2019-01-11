Firefighters battle Terre Haute apartment fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Terre Haute Fire Fighters are on the scene of an apartment fire on Spruce Street.
It happened on the second level of the Sycamore Place. A witness told News 10 she woke to a banging noise, then could smell smoke.
One tenant lost her dog in this fire. she also lost everything in her apartment.
Officials ask that you avoid the area.
