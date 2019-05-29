'Firefighters are dying in the line of duty, so this means a lot to first responders,' local first responders excited for bill to raise pensions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- First responders across the Hoosier state are smiling.

That's because Governor Eric Holcomb has signed Senate Bill 85.

It raises police and firefighters' monthly retirement benefits by two percent.

It also gives more money to spouses to help them financially after these first responders have passed away.

Local firefighters said they're glad to have support from the community.

"Police officers are getting killed in the line of duty. Firefighters are dying in the line of duty, so this means a lot to first responders," said Jeff Fisher, Fire Chief for the Terre Haute Fire Department.

In order to collect these benefits, first responders must have served for more than 20 years, and be over the age of 52.

The bill goes into effect on July 1st.