Firefighters and residents pay respects to former Linton fire chief

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents lined the sidewalks of State Road 54 in Linton just before noon Wednesday. Fire trucks from Sullivan, Knox, and Greene counties attended. Two ladder trucks from Linton and Jasonville hoisted a large American flag over the procession.

Everyone celebrated the life of Wendall Sparks. Sparks began his career as a firefighter in 1972. He retired as Linton fire chief in 2003.

Those who knew him say Sparks was always looking out for those in the community. He was also an avid fisherman and mushroom hunter.

Retired firefighter Lonnie Everhardt was Sparks' assistant fire chief.

Everhardt says, "Wendall was an easy caring guy. He'd do anything for anybody, especially older people and young kids he'd really take care of."