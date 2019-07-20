Firefighter out of hospital after suffering heat exhaustion

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A firefighter is out of the hospital after suffering heat exhaustion Friday.
The Sugar Creek Fire Department battled a handful of fires Friday. One fire broke out in a garage along South Hanley Place shortly after 2pm. Another fire erupted in a barn on Darwin Road around 4:30pm.
Firefighters did not get much of a break between the two calls and a department spokesperson says one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion. He was taken to the hospital and released later Friday night.
The Wabash Valley is under an Excessive Heat Warning and the department spokesperson says that was a contributing factor.
Another firefighter suffered a leg injury from a fall. He was able to return to work later that evening.
Investigators are still working to determine a cause for both fires.
