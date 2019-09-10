TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute firefighter appeared before a Vigo County judge on Tuesday morning.
Rodger Plunkett II was arrested last week on five counts of child molestation.
Three of those charges are based on one victim, and the other two are based on a second victim.
Court documents in the case show the abuse happened between 1998 and 2005.
During Tuesday's court appearance, Plunkett asked the judge for a 10 percent consolidation on his $100,000 bond.
That will be discussed at a different hearing.
LINK | TERRE HAUTE'S FIRE CHIEF IS DEEPLY UNSETTLED BUT REASSURES PUBLIC AFTER FIREFIGHTER CHARGED WITH MOLESTATION
Plunkett remains in the Vigo County Jail.
Chief Jeff Fisher from the Terre Haute Fire Department told News 10 Plunkett is currently suspended with pay.
He is to have no contact with the alleged victims in the case.
He will return to court on October 3rd.
Related Content
- Firefighter charged with five counts of child molestation asks the judge for bond consolidation
- Terre Haute firefighter arrested on multiple counts of child molestation
- Terre Haute firefighter formally charged with five counts of child molestation
- Terre Haute man arrested on one count of child molesting
- 129-years: Snapp sentenced on 28 counts of child molesting
- Rockville man arrested on child molestation charge
- Man facing charges for child molestation
- Clay County man charged with child molesting
- 79-year-old Indiana babysitter charged with four counts of child molesting
- Man facing child molesting charges appears in court