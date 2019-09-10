Firefighter charged with five counts of child molestation asks the judge for bond consolidation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute firefighter appeared before a Vigo County judge on Tuesday morning.

Rodger Plunkett II was arrested last week on five counts of child molestation.

Three of those charges are based on one victim, and the other two are based on a second victim.

Court documents in the case show the abuse happened between 1998 and 2005.

During Tuesday's court appearance, Plunkett asked the judge for a 10 percent consolidation on his $100,000 bond.

That will be discussed at a different hearing.

Plunkett remains in the Vigo County Jail.

Chief Jeff Fisher from the Terre Haute Fire Department told News 10 Plunkett is currently suspended with pay.

He is to have no contact with the alleged victims in the case.

He will return to court on October 3rd.