Firefighter John Schoffstall set to be honored at annual Fallen Heroes Ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Firefighter John Schoffstall is set to be honored this weekend.

That's during the annual Fallen Heroes Ceremony.

The ceremony honors the lives of fallen first responders in the community.

Schoffstall died in April from COVID-19.

Though it's been a couple of months since his death, Chief Jeff Fisher says the loss is still fresh.

"I got to know John a little bit before he came on the job, and I was able to hire John," he said, "So yeah, this one is going to hit closer to home."

The ceremony is set for Sunday afternoon, at 2, outside the Fire-Police Museum.

COVID-19 guidelines, such as social distancing and wearing masks, will be enforced.