Fired school resource officer to retire from Vigo County Sheriff's Office

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, we told you that Mike Anderson was fired from the Vigo County School Corporation after the public brought up multiple Facebook posts the school said violated its policy.

Anderson is now retiring from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says Lieutenant Mike Anderson submitted his retirement paperwork on Monday.

Plasse said he was not going to be fired from the department because Anderson did not break any law nor office policy.

Anderson made reference to a post that depicted the Confederate flag with the words "It's not just about history. The south was right." Anderson captioned the post saying "Total agree."

Sheriff Plasse said he does not agree with nor condone his posts but says as a deputy you are held to a high standard.

"You know as an individual he has First Amendment rights, like you and I do and everyone else is posting a lot of vile stuff on the internet. But unfortunately, he is a public servant, so we are held to a high standard and we're going to look at a policy that will reflect that," Plasse said.

The sheriff said they are going to look at and review their current social media policy. He says he doesn't want something like this to happen again.

Plasse also told us he does know when Anderson's official last day will be, but said it will be sometime soon, but Anderson will not be working anymore as a deputy.