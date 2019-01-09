Firearm safety: learning before it's too late

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Not understanding how to use a gun properly can come with a lot of extra hazards.

Today I spoke withTop Guns owner, Steve Ellis.

His shop in Terre Haute has a daily focus on safety.

Ellis stresses the importance of handling a firearm properly.

His advice includes: treating all firearms as if they were loaded, keeping your muzzle pointed in a safe direction at all times and keeping your finger off the trigger.

Ellis says it's about more than knowing how to use the gun.

"We also want to make sure we keep those firearms secured.. so that unwanted hands, like a child, or someone breaking in, can't get your hands on your firearm," said Ellis.

Gun shops in Terre Haute do offer safety classes.

Top Guns will host a class the 17th for free!