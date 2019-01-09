Clear

Firearm safety: learning before it's too late

Steve Ellis, the owner of Top Guns, shares advice for safe gun handling. It's important that people know how to properly use and secure a gun. New's 10 spoke with Ellis to find out more.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 9:51 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Not understanding how to use a gun properly can come with a lot of extra hazards.

Today I spoke withTop Guns owner, Steve Ellis.

His shop in Terre Haute has a daily focus on safety.

Ellis stresses the importance of handling a firearm properly.

His advice includes: treating all firearms as if they were loaded, keeping your muzzle pointed in a safe direction at all times and keeping your finger off the trigger.

Ellis says it's about more than knowing how to use the gun.

"We also want to make sure we keep those firearms secured.. so that unwanted hands, like a child, or someone breaking in, can't get your hands on your firearm," said Ellis.

Gun shops in Terre Haute do offer safety classes.

Top Guns will host a class the 17th for free!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Indianapolis
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Rockville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to stay safe with a gun in your home

Image

Church shares positive message

Image

Public swim at the Aquatic Center

Image

Using 600 Rubiks Cubes to make the Statue of Liberty

Image

Mindful Eating

Image

Urgent care numbers are up

Image

Headstone knocked over at Parke County Cemetery

Image

Woman charged after allegedly bringing gun in school

Image

Sheriffs office reminds drivers to lookout for buggies after Saturday incident

Image

Winter is here, Kevin talks snow

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community