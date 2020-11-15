Firearm deer season underway in Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Firearm deer season started in Indiana this weekend.

News 10 spoke with a Fish and Wild-life health supervisor with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources about the hunting season.

He says there have not been any reports of chronic waste disease in Indiana deer, but there have been reports in Illinois.

He offered this reminder to hunters.

"Be safe when they field dress their deer, keep the interior of the animal clean as possible & make sure your wearing gloves," said Mitch Marcus.

The season continues until November 29th.