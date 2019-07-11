TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local favorite has reopened for business.
Homey's Que and Grill opened back up on Thursday after the previous owner retired.
Since then, the restaurant has undergone some renovations.
It is now offering a limited menu while changes continue.
Homey's will have an official grand re-opening celebration on August 3.
Related Content
- Fire up the grill: Homey's Que and Grill reopens after previous owner retires
- Grill Us hotline returns for 6th year
- Fork in the Road: Taco Tequila's Mexican Grill and Cantina
- Taco Tequilla Mexican Grill and Cantina opening second location
- Pumpkin Works owners planning to retire
- Previous Winners of the Golden Apple Award
- Fork in the Road: 7th and Elm Bar and Grille with ISU Coach Lansin
- VA officials grilled over delayed payments to thousands of student veterans
- Owners of popular Brazil restaurant say they are thrilled to reopen after fire
- Man accused of setting fire to community corrections has two serious previous convictions
Scroll for more content...