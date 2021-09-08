Fire safety officials visit EIU with information to keep students safe

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Fire officials visited Eastern Illinois University on Wednesday to share information that could help students.
They said since January 2000, at least 175 people have died in college-related fires in the United States. Seven of those deaths were in Illinois.
Here's what fire officials say to keep in mind when choosing a place to live:
- Look for sprinklers and smoke alarms
- Know your building's escape plan
- If you live off-campus, have an escape plan with two ways out of every room
- Find out of grills or fire pits are allowed before using them