Fire safety during the holidays, especially for newer homes

Fire departments in the Wabash Valley are preparing for a busy season if the community isn't careful with holiday decorations.

Local fire departments are urging residents to be very cautious this holiday season. It's already been a busy year for them because of the pandemic. Now, they're stressing the importance of fire safety over the holidays, especially in newer homes.

"They've really become a death trap for firefighters with the way the homes are being built nowadays because it's cheap material and it's designed literally not to withstand fire load for very long," said Fire Chief of Posey Township Volunteer Frie Depratment of Clay County, Cody Barnard.

"If you had a house far back in the 60's or 70's, it would take minutes and I'm talking 15-20 minutes before a room really got burned. Now, with the stuff they build these homes with, that room is up [in flames] in less than a minute," said Barnard.

Chief Barnard explained that a fire from a Christmas tree or a candle could spread throughout your home within minutes.

"Christmas trees, they go up very quickly, before we even get dispatched, before you even have a chance to call 9-1-1, it's already throughout your whole house," he explained.

When a tree catches fire, it's usually from dry branches and hot lights. However, Barnard said that placing your tree too close to a heat source can also lead to a significant fire.

"If you're going to use space heaters, keep them at least three feet away from any object." "Anything that could possibly ignite real easily, keep that away from space heaters," Barnard pleaded.

We also discussed the importance of candle placing and remembering to blow them out.

"We all love to have that candle smell throughout our house, make our house smell good, but just use common sense. If you're going to leave the house, blow your candles out," he said.

Chief Barnard says if we all practice fire safety, it will be a win for all of us this holiday season. The US Fire Administration has released a list of things you can do to keep your home safe throughout the holidays here.