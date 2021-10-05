Stop, drop, and roll! Fire prevention week Oct. 3rd-9th

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge declared national fire week, which makes it the longest public health observance. Therefore, the week of October 3rd to the 9th is dedicated to fire prevention week.

In an effort to promote fire safety Vigo County firefighters are going to different preschools, grade schools, and businesses to teach important safety measures. Some safety tips include turning off electronics before leaving your house, eliminating oil from stoves, and making sure fire and smoke alarms are working properly. Firefighters will be going to various businesses to show how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

The "close before you doze" campaign works to encourage people to close their doors before they go to sleep to prevent fires from spreading. Closing doors can even put out a fire by depriving it of oxygen.

The Assistant Fire Chief at the Terre Haute Fire Department, Brent Lloyd, shares the importance of this week.

"We go out and we meet with kids and tell them about the importance of fire alarms, the importance of having an exit plan, and to have a place to meet up so you can have accountability" says Lloyd.

For more fire safety tips click here to go to the National Fire Protection Association.