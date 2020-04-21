Fire officials: West Terre Haute fire intentionally set

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sugar Creek Fire Department says someone intentionally set a fire.
It happened on Monday near Woodland Drive in West Terre Haute.
Officials say that home was abandoned and no utilities were on. They also say this was the second fire set at the house in a week.
No one has been hurt in these fires.
If you have any information you're asked to call the Sugar Creek Fire Department.
