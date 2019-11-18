Fire investigators rule Friday night fire arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire investigators say a Friday night fire in Terre Haute was arson.
The fire happened at a garage on North 23rd Street just before 10:00pm Friday. Fire officials say the garage was vacant. Duke Energy responded due to active power lines in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Officials have not released any further information about the investigation.
