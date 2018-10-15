TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend fire in Terre Haute.
The fire happened on Sunday at a home at 1531 5th Avenue just before noon.
According to a fire investigator from the Terre Haute Fire Department, it started in the back of the home.
No one was inside when the fire started.
Related Content
- Fire investigators release more information on weekend house fire
- Fire destroys Clay County house, investigation underway
- UPDATE: Terre Haute house fire under investigation
- House fire under investigation in Terre Haute
- House fire under investigation in Terre Haute
- THPD Investigating Shots Fired
- Police release more information on shooting
- New information released in regards to investigation at Parke County daycare
- Wednesday evening house fire in Lyford under investigation
- Arson investigation underway after Terre Haute house fire
Scroll for more content...