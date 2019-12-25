Clear

Fire investigation in Vigo County on Christmas night

Firefighters responded to a house fire in northern Vigo County Christmas night.

Dec 25, 2019
Annie Johnston

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTH) - A fire that happened on Christmas Day in northern Vigo County is under investigation.

Just before 10:00 Wednesday night, firefighters were called to the area of Rosedale Road and Rio Grande Avenue for a reported house fire. 

Our crew at the scene reported seeing heavy damage to the home.

Officials have not released a cause for the fire.

