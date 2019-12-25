VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTH) - A fire that happened on Christmas Day in northern Vigo County is under investigation.
Just before 10:00 Wednesday night, firefighters were called to the area of Rosedale Road and Rio Grande Avenue for a reported house fire.
Our crew at the scene reported seeing heavy damage to the home.
Officials have not released a cause for the fire.
Related Content
- Fire investigation in Vigo County on Christmas night
- Fire investigators rule Friday night fire arson
- Investigation underway into Monday afternoon fire in Vigo County
- Christmas in July continues for Vigo County CASA
- Crews battle fire in eastern Vigo County
- Fire destroys southern Vigo County home
- Vigo County house fire ruled suspicious
- Crews respond to Vigo County house fire
- Vigo County Election Results
- Authorities investigate Vigo County crash involving motorcycle and deer
Scroll for more content...