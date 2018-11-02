Clear

Fire hits Terre Haute restaurant for the second time

Dispatchers told News 10 the call came in that someone found smoke filling the inside of the business.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 12:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire hit a Terre Haute business for the second time.

It happened on Friday morning at Ardi's Pancake House on Wabash Avenue.

Dispatchers told News 10 the call came in that someone found smoke filling the inside of the business.

The Terre Haute Fire Department responded, saying it was likely an electrical fire.

A previous fire struck Ardi's back in June of 2015.

The restaurant reopened in February of 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 49°
Mainly cloudy Friday, but drying out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

The weekend is here...how does the forecast look?

Image

Fire hits a Terre Haute business for the second time

Image

Former youth football coach admits to sexually abusing young girls

Image

Man arrested for shooting woman in the head has a lengthy criminal history

Image

Danny Tanoos' trial has been postponed

Image

"Building Better Teacher" Elizabeth Green, ISU Speaker Series

Image

Mostly cloudy, but not as windy. High: 52

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies