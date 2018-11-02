Fire hits Terre Haute restaurant for the second time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire hit a Terre Haute business for the second time.

It happened on Friday morning at Ardi's Pancake House on Wabash Avenue.

Dispatchers told News 10 the call came in that someone found smoke filling the inside of the business.

The Terre Haute Fire Department responded, saying it was likely an electrical fire.

A previous fire struck Ardi's back in June of 2015.

The restaurant reopened in February of 2016.