TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents in a Terre Haute apartment building had to be evacuated after a Tuesday morning fire.

It happened around 9:15 at Peddle Park Apartments on South 25th Street.

Our photographer on the scene could see city police officers and firefighters helping residents evacuate from the building.

Preliminary reports from the scene indicate damage from the fire was mostly from smoke and was contained to a couple of units.