Fire destroys home on Valentine's Day

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll remember, it was very cold Friday night, but several local firefighters had to work through those conditions.
We have new information about a fire in Parke County.
It was a home in Paradise Bay.
This is in Parke County.
According to the Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department, the family who lived here lost everything.
Several area departments worked together to put out the fire.
News 10 has reached out for more information about the cause of this fire, but we have not yet heard back.
