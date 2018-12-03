Fire destroys construction business

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sunday night fire destroyed Valley Pro Construction.

Just before 9:30, firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke.

The business is located at 440 North 9th Street.

It took crews about 3 1/2 hours to put out the fire.

We're told it may have started in the attic.

Crews from Clinton City Fire Department, Fairview Park Volunteer Fire Department and Illiana E.M.S. battled the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

A cause has not been determined.