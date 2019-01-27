Clear

Fire department to open its doors during brutal cold

A photo depicting the sign on the side of the Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department. (Photo Credit: Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Page)

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 11:09 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - As brutally cold weather approached the Wabash Valley, one local fire department is opening its doors.

We're talking about the Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department in Rockville.

The department posted on its Facebook page to see if anyone needs a place to stay and keep warm this upcoming week as the wind chill and temperatures are set to drop below zero.

Department members say if you, or someone you know needs somewhere to stay, to reach out to the department. They say you can do so by messaging the department on Facebook, or calling the station number at 765-344-0188.

The department is encouraging people to reach out and take advantage of this need sooner than later. The department wants to make sure it has time to make arrangements for bedding items. It also encourages people to spread the word about this offer to people who may not have social media, but could use somewhere to stay.

The department also wants to add a few safety messages. Workers say during this time, be sure to check on your neighbors often. Also, be careful when using alternate heating methods such as space heaters, fire places, electric blankets, and so on.

The Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department is located at 7020 East U.S. Highway 36 in Rockville.

