Vincennes Township fire department begins social media blitz for 2020

The fire department starts social media push in order to inform and help recruit

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 6:21 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Matt Bowman has been a firefighter with Vincennes Township since 2001. However, he was sidelined in 2017.

Bowman says, "In 2017 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. So we actually, I was off work and our website hadn't been touched in five years."

While getting treatment for breast cancer chief Tim Smith put bowman to work on fixing that website. In September of 2018, the website and a new Facebook page went live. After a successful year in operation, the department decided to push to other venues.

Bowman says, "We now have an Instagram page and a Twitter page and also a Youtube channel. Those all were just started in December and right now I am the only one doing that."

The pages are hoping to get the word out about what the department does. However, they hope it also encourages people to sign up to be a firefighter.

Bowman explains, "We have an online application for both our regular firefighters, volunteer side firefighters, and our juniors. We have a junior firefighter program."

The social media blitz hopes to make improvements to the department and the community. All with the click of a mouse.

But at the end of the day, it also helps one firefighter stay a part of the service he loves.

Bowman says, "I've been a little down in my activity recently but things are good. And it's just, that's one thing this department is very good at is making sure that you are, there is something for everybody here."

If you're interested in more information about the department or how to become a firefighter: Click Here

