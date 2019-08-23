Clear

Fire department: Nothing found to 'cause alarm' after hazardous incident at area school

Officials have released more information about a 'hazardous incident' at Eastern Greene Middle School.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 10:19 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:32 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Additional testing will be performed at Eastern Greene Middle School to ensure the facility is safe when students and staff return. 

According to a news release from Center-Jackson Fire Territory, several agencies responded to the school just before 3:00pm on Thursday for a possible chemical leak/spill. The fire department said first responders and school personnel took quick action to prevent a spread to other parts of the school, confining the incident to a small area.

ORIGINAL STORY | HAZMAT INCIDENT REPORTED AT EASTERN GREENE MIDDLE SCHOOL, SEVERAL HOSPITALIZED FOR OBSERVATION, SCHOOL CLOSED FRIDAY

On Thursday, Greene County Emergency Management Agency Director, Roger Axe, said the incident was not a gas leak. A later release from Axe said it was a "hazardous materials incident." The school corporation said it was an "air quality issue." Eastern Greene Schools were closed on Friday as a result of the issue.

The fire department says testing on-site located nothing to "cause alarm", and that during the initial investigation no noticeable items were located that were spilt or leaking. Officials have not released further information on the nature of the concern. The Greene County Health Department requested additional testing as a precaution.

Five patients were transported to the local hospitals for evaluations. They had complaints of "minor irritation." Officials believe the patients have since been released. 

Thursday evening, Greene County General Hospital said it stood ready to assist with the situation and had emergency plans in place, including decontamination protocols. A spokesperson couldn't comment further on whether or not any patients had been transported to the hospital due to privacy laws. 

According to the fire department, school staff contacted "students and parents that were in the immediate area."

In a post Friday morning, Eastern Greene Middle School Principal Patrick Ault said, "As always, Eastern Greene Schools keeps our students, staff, and community’s safety a top priority."

Thursday evening, the school corporation posted on social media that students and staff wouldn't be permitted in the building until it was cleared.

State agencies directed News 10 to local departments for more information. News 10 continues to monitor the situation and will post updates as information is released. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Cooler and nice for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza: What you can expect for the 23rd celebration of this event

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. HIGH: 79

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce recognizes community leaders

Image

Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

Image

Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an e

Image

HAZMAT incident reported at Eastern Greene Middle School, several hospitalized for observation, scho

Image

Michael Ghant

Image

Parke Heritage Football

Image

THS Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'