Fire department: Nothing found to 'cause alarm' after hazardous incident at area school

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Additional testing will be performed at Eastern Greene Middle School to ensure the facility is safe when students and staff return.

According to a news release from Center-Jackson Fire Territory, several agencies responded to the school just before 3:00pm on Thursday for a possible chemical leak/spill. The fire department said first responders and school personnel took quick action to prevent a spread to other parts of the school, confining the incident to a small area.

On Thursday, Greene County Emergency Management Agency Director, Roger Axe, said the incident was not a gas leak. A later release from Axe said it was a "hazardous materials incident." The school corporation said it was an "air quality issue." Eastern Greene Schools were closed on Friday as a result of the issue.

The fire department says testing on-site located nothing to "cause alarm", and that during the initial investigation no noticeable items were located that were spilt or leaking. Officials have not released further information on the nature of the concern. The Greene County Health Department requested additional testing as a precaution.

Five patients were transported to the local hospitals for evaluations. They had complaints of "minor irritation." Officials believe the patients have since been released.

Thursday evening, Greene County General Hospital said it stood ready to assist with the situation and had emergency plans in place, including decontamination protocols. A spokesperson couldn't comment further on whether or not any patients had been transported to the hospital due to privacy laws.

According to the fire department, school staff contacted "students and parents that were in the immediate area."

In a post Friday morning, Eastern Greene Middle School Principal Patrick Ault said, "As always, Eastern Greene Schools keeps our students, staff, and community’s safety a top priority."

Thursday evening, the school corporation posted on social media that students and staff wouldn't be permitted in the building until it was cleared.

