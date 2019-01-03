Clear

Fire crews respond to southern Vigo County fire

It happened Thursday evening around 9:00 at a house on 2015 Blue Ridge Drive.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 10:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 10:27 PM
Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County.

That is near the 641 Bypass and U.S. 41.

Fire officials tell News 10 nobody was living in the home when the fire started.

They told our crew the cause of the fire could be electrical, however, further investigation is required to confirm that.

No injuries were reported.

