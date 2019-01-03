Fire crews respond to southern Vigo County fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County.
It happened Thursday evening around 9:00 at a house on 2015 Blue Ridge Drive.
That is near the 641 Bypass and U.S. 41.
Fire officials tell News 10 nobody was living in the home when the fire started.
They told our crew the cause of the fire could be electrical, however, further investigation is required to confirm that.
No injuries were reported.
