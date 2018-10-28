TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is taken to the hospital after a trailer fire in Terre Haute.
It happened Sunday morning around six a.m. near 2300 Lafayette Avenue.
Fire officials tell us the trailer was completely on fire when they arrived.
Officials say one person did suffer from burns, and was taken to the hospital.
A fire investigator was called to the scene.
News 10 is working to get more information about the cause of this fire.
Related Content
- Fire crews respond to early morning trailer fire
- Fire crews respond to overnight barn fire
- Home damaged by early morning fire
- Crews respond to Friday night house fire in Terre Haute
- Crews respond to transformer fire in Terre Haute
- Crews respond to fire at Terre Haute Prairie Farms building
- Trailer fire on Interstate 70 forced crews to close westbound lanes
- Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in northern Vigo County
- Three family members die in early morning fire
- Business in Casey a total loss after early morning fire
Scroll for more content...