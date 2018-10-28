Fire crews respond to early morning trailer fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is taken to the hospital after a trailer fire in Terre Haute.

It happened Sunday morning around six a.m. near 2300 Lafayette Avenue.

Fire officials tell us the trailer was completely on fire when they arrived.

Officials say one person did suffer from burns, and was taken to the hospital.

A fire investigator was called to the scene.

News 10 is working to get more information about the cause of this fire.