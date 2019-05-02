Clear

Fire crews battle blaze at Vincennes business

Fire crews are on the scene of a business fire in Vincennes.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews are on the scene of a business fire in Vincennes.

It started around 3:00 at Cabinetry by Provines on 212 S Hickory Corner Road.

That is near US 50.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke, with some of it covering US 50.

News 10 has a crew on the scene.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

