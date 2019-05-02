Fire crews battle blaze at Vincennes business

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews are on the scene of a business fire in Vincennes.
It started around 3:00 at Cabinetry by Provines on 212 S Hickory Corner Road.
That is near US 50.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke, with some of it covering US 50.
News 10 has a crew on the scene.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
