Fire crews battle blaze at Vincennes business

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews are on the scene of a business fire in Vincennes.

It started around 3:00 at Cabinetry by Provines on 212 S Hickory Corner Road.

That is near US 50.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke, with some of it covering US 50.

