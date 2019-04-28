Fire consumes Terre Haute warehouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Fire consumed a Terre Haute warehouse late Saturday night.

The fire happened after 11pm in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue. We're told this is the old Fibre box plant.

Witnesses say this building is a part of local history and the community just lost a prominent landmark.

News 10 is working to gather more information for you including the cause of this fire.

No injuries have been reported.