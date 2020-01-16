Clear
Crews battle fire at Russ Fisher Truck Parts in Clay County

There was a fire late Thursday morning at a building along State Road 59 near Interstate 70.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 11:55 AM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Late Thursday morning, crews battled a fire at a building along State Road 59 near Interstate 70.

A WTHI-TV tower cam showed smoke billowing from the building around 11:00 a.m. 

When our crew arrived they told us the fire appeared to happen at Russ Fisher Truck Parts and saw a truck inside the garage. 

News 10 called Russ Fisher Truck Parts in Terre Haute and they confirmed there was a fire at that location, but didn't have any information on what happened. 

Fire officials at the scene weren't able to give any details.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available. 

