Fire at Vigo County industrial park under investigation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a Wednesday night fire at a business.

It happened at the site of the former Pfizer building on Vigo County's industrial park.

That's near east Harland Drive and South Carlisle Street.

Officials are saying it's the site of the current ReConserve Inc. Crews responded around 8:00 p.m. to calls of flames.

Officials tell us they were able to evacuate everyone out of the building.

Fire fighters also say a nearby field was on fire.

Witnesses said they heard what sounded like an explosion, when it first happened.