Fire at Harrison Apartments in Terre Haute raises suspicion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information for you regarding a fire early Sunday morning. It happened at the Harrison Apartment complex located on South 25th Street on the south side of Terre Haute. News 10 spoke with Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher about what happened.

The call came into the Terre Haute Fire Department around 4:30 AM early Sunday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire at the Harrison Apartment complex.

Chief Fisher says crews arrived on the scene with the complex up in smoke and flames. Several people in the apartment evacuated, but there were still two people in the upstairs apartment portion. Firefighters went in and helped them out safely.

Chief Fisher says four apartments received significant damage. In total, 10 apartments had some kind of water or fire damage.

12 people had to be relocated. With the help of the Red Cross, they were put up in apartments or hotels. Chief Fisher says he’s proud of the way his firefighters responded.

“Crews did a fantastic job. No injuries—we are thankful for that— to civilians or firefighters,” Fisher said, “It was a good working fire. The guys and girls got there quickly, got it put out, and everybody went home.”

Chief Fisher says the fire took about an hour to extinguish, and crews wrapped up around 8 AM Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Chief Fisher says there is some suspicion.

“If there’s not an easy evidence of how the fire started, then you have to lean towards a suspicious fire,” Chief Fisher concluded, “Crews, like I said, are on scene as we speak, digging through rubble trying to figure out where and how it started. The fire is still under investigation at this time.”

News 10 will update you on this situation as soon as we learn more.