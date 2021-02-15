The importance of smoke detectors in your home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The U.S. Fire Administration says fatal fires have increased more than 20 percent over the last 10 years.

Firefighters say one of the main reasons fires are increasing is because of the lack of smoke detectors in households.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security more than two-thirds of fatal fires happen in homes with no working smoke alarms.

Local fire department officials are urging more homeowners to get smoke detectors installed. They recommend having at least one smoke detector on each floor in the house and at least one in each bedroom.

"Smoke alarms are important because it's always great to be able to get to that fire and stop that loss as soon as possible," Taylor Hardy, PIO of Otter Creek Fire Department, said. "So the way we do that is by having homeowners be alert to the situation and calling us at an early time."

Through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security's, "Get Alarmed" program, all Indiana residents are eligible for free smoke detectors. All you need to do is call your local fire department.