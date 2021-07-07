Fire Department gets new training facility for firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A project that's been two years in the making is now being utilized by firefighters.

This new addition to the Honey Creek Fire Department will help save lives!

The Honey Creek Fire Department's training tower has finally been unveiled! This facility will not only help the firefighters but also the community they serve. The property was originally being used as a fuel stop for Vigo County school buses.

this project has cost them around $300 thousand dollars.

"A lot of this couldn't be without the help of our district board and our fire board members our fire protection board members because they made sure we were able to get the funds to put this building up," says Battalion Chief Josh Sittler.

Probationary firefighter Gregory Slaton has only been on the department for a few months so he's pumped about the new facility.

"I think it'll be excellent there's a lot of things we couldn't do prior we have a lot of large ladders we weren't able to lift lots of different training, it can do just about anything we need."

Slaton adds there's always something new to learn on the job.

"Even our guys who are chiefs who have been doing this 20 plus years it can be months in between certain things that we do and even them even if they say they know it all they're lying. Nobody here knows everything and it's always good to sharpen your skills."

Sittler says there are numerous opportunities for different training objectives.

"We can do hose deployments we can set our ladders up we can do firefighter rescues we can do civilian rescues. We can also do live burns on the first two chambers the first two levels were able to do live burns."

The Honey Creek Fire Department hopes that the facility will be used by other agencies around Vigo County and surrounding counties.